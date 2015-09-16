(Adds background)
WINNIPEG, Sept 16 After contracting in the first
half of the year, Canadian economic activity is expected to
recover with currency-sensitive export sectors regaining
momentum, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Agathe Cote said on
Wednesday.
In a presentation in Winnipeg, Cote said the current level
of the Canadian dollar is consistent with its historical
relationship with oil prices. U.S. economic activity is also
expected to accelerate, she said.
Cote's comments were in line with the bank's most recent
economic assessment released in July. The central bank has cut
interest rates twice this year to try to bolster an economy that
has been hit by the cheap price of oil.
Markets see a more than 80 percent probability the bank will
hold rates at 0.50 percent when it makes its next decision in
October.
In contrast, policymakers in the United States began a
two-day meeting on Wednesday to decide whether to raise interest
rates for the first time in nearly a decade. Most experts see a
slightly higher probability the Federal Reserve will stand pat
for now.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel, writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by
Chris Reese and Chizu Nomiyama)