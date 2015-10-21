(Adds commentary on Trudeau stimulus, Canadian dollar reaction)
OTTAWA Oct 21 Canada's central bank held
interest rates steady on Wednesday after two cuts earlier this
year, judging that the economy was rebounding from an oil price
shock, but it warned economic growth in the next two years will
be slightly lower than projected.
The central bank held its benchmark rate at 0.5 percent
following the reductions it had made in January and July because
of the effects of lower oil prices. It said these cuts were
helping the economy to recover as expected.
Market analysts pointed out that a promise from the incoming
Liberal government of Justin Trudeau of annual deficit spending
of up to C$10 billion ($7.6 billion) for three years starting in
2016 was not accounted for in the bank's forecast, making a rate
cut even less likely.
"If there was any positive probability of them cutting again
this probability disappeared given the fact that we will have
fiscal stimulus coming," said CIBC World Markets senior
economist Benjamin Tal.
The Canadian dollar weakened against the greenback following
the rate decision, touching a session low of C$1.3116, or 76.24
U.S. cents, though lower oil prices also weighed.
The bank said prices for oil and other commodities were
dampening business investment and exports in the natural
resources sector. This prompted a growth forecast cut to 2.0
percent from 2.3 percent for 2016, and to 2.5 percent from 2.6
percent for 2017.
"In non-resource sectors, the looked-for signs of strength
are more evident, supported by the stimulative effects of
previous monetary policy actions and past depreciation of the
Canadian dollar," it said in the rate decision statement.
The central bank pushed back the time frame for when the
economy will reach full capacity to mid-2017 from its July
estimate of first-half 2017, as economic slack has increased.
But the bank forecast core inflation will now return
sustainably to the 2.0 percent target three quarters earlier
than expected, in the third quarter of 2016, and total inflation
is now seen returning to target in the first quarter of 2017
instead of the second.
Core inflation strips out volatile elements including
gasoline, fruit and vegetables. The bank continued to offer an
alternative measure, saying the underlying trend in inflation
remained at 1.5 percent to 1.7 percent.
Globally, it saw growth a little weaker than expected this
year "but the dynamics pointing to a pickup in 2016 and 2017
remain largely intact."
($1=$1.31 Canadian)
