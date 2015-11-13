(Adds remarks on exchange rates, growth, housing, paragraphs
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO Nov 13 The newly found ability for
central banks to have negative policy interest rates diminishes
the need for them to raise their inflation targets, a Bank of
Canada discussion paper concluded on Friday.
The article was released simultaneously with a speech by the
bank's senior deputy governor, Carolyn Wilkins, in which she
reiterated the stance that Canada's inflation-targeting
framework was working well, "so the bar for change is high."
The text of the speech made no reference to current monetary
policy and the paper noted that the views do not reflect its
official bank policy.
Next year, the central bank and the Canadian government will
renew the bank's five-year inflation-targeting mandate, which
currently tries to keep inflation at 2 percent.
Wilkins said given reduced growth potential, the neutral
rate of interest is lower than before the global financial
crisis. This suggests it is more likely now that policy interest
rates will fall to zero if the inflation target is kept at 2
percent, limiting the margin for conventional monetary policy.
But the Bank of Canada research paper, to which she referred
in her speech, found that negative policy interest rates restore
some maneuver room.
"To the extent that policy interest rates can be reduced
meaningfully below zero temporarily with limited costs to
financial stability, arguments that the inflation target should
be raised in response to a lower neutral interest rate become
less powerful, particularly given the costs that permanently
higher inflation poses," the paper said.
However, analysis was needed on whether negative rates are a
viable tool over an extended time, and also on how low rates can
go, it said.
It therefore remained an open question as to whether the
ability to have negative policy rates, effectively charging
banks for their deposits, can sufficiently compensate for the
decline in the neutral interest rate, the paper said.
Wilkins said the research found that transmission of
negative policy rates through the exchange rate channel "might
be particularly important." That was a reference to negative
rates weakening the domestic currency.
In a separate Globe and Mail newspaper interview, Wilkins
referred to a lower Canadian dollar helping a Canadian recovery,
aided also by U.S. growth and past rate cuts.
"What we are seeing is the rebound in the second half [of
2015] that we were looking for," she said.
Wilkins also told the Globe she expected a soft landing for
the heated housing market.
