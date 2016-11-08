(Adds comments on monetary policy, Canadian dollar)
By Richard Woodbury
HALIFAX Nov 8 Structural weaknesses are
weighing heavily on Canada's export sector but an improved mix
of fiscal and monetary policy has taken some pressure off the
central bank to stimulate demand, a senior Bank of Canada
official said on Tuesday.
Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri also said
Governor Stephen Poloz believes the central bank still has
unconventional tools left it can use to stimulate demand, but
that the mix of fiscal and monetary policy in Canada is moving
in a better direction.
"Achieving that better balance is really important for us
because it relieves some of the pressure on the central bank to
boost aggregate demand and reach our inflation target," Schembri
told an economic policy think tank audience in Halifax.
The federal Liberal government said last week the budget
deficit would reach C$25.1 billion ($18.8 billion) in the
2016-2017 fiscal year as it pours money into infrastructure
spending in a bid to revitalize a limping economy, investment
Poloz has supported.
The Bank of Canada cut interest rates twice in 2015 and has
since held borrowing costs near historic lows, forced to
repeatedly cut its outlook for exports and economic growth.
Analysts are divided over whether the bank's next move will
be a rate cut or a rate hike, even with the U.S. Federal Reserve
expected to increase rates as early as December.
In a speech highlighting how the bank overestimated Canada's
export recovery, Schembri said there is good reason to believe
exports should strengthen as the U.S. and global economies gain
momentum.
He said that while a weaker Canadian dollar has helped
exports in the past, other currencies have weakened more,
hampering Canadian competitiveness. Furthermore, the central
bank expects the currency to stay in its current range.
"(The Canadian dollar) has been in the 75 cent range for the
better part of this year so I think if commodity prices remain
relatively stable, so will the Canadian dollar at the current
level," he said during a question and answer session after his
speech.
Schembri said Canada's structural export capacity and
competitiveness challenges have been more persistent and
pronounced than the bank expected, and noted that a good part of
Canada's slow export recovery is due to weakness in U.S.
business and residential investment.
The U.S. is Canada's largest trading partner, taking about
75 percent of its exports.
($1 = 1.3331 Canadian dollars)
