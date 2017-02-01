(Adds details on Canadian dollar, U.S. economy, exports)
By Pushpa Balgobin
EDMONTON Jan 31 The global financial crisis has
left the Canadian economy with persistent excess capacity, Bank
of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Tuesday, adding that
geopolitical risk and uncertainty make it harder to know if
policy is on track.
In a speech focused on the strengths and weaknesses of the
bank's economic modeling over the years, Poloz said policymakers
are always mindful of the uncertainties that might cause Canada
to undershoot or overshoot the bank's inflation target.
"While we project that inflation will be sustainably at
target around the middle of next year, we are well aware that
the lingering aftermath of the crisis has left the Canadian
economy with persistent excess capacity, and inflation has been
in the lower half of our target range for some time," Poloz
said.
He also said it is "ill-advised" to reduce interest rate
decisions to a mechanical action, given the uncertainty in
economic models.
In his speech to the University of Alberta business school,
Poloz said that while the idea of a zone generated by
uncertainty can create some tolerance for small shocks, a large
shock or series of smaller ones can tilt the balance of risks,
prompting policy action.
Canada's central bank cut rates twice in 2015 to stimulate
the economy in the wake of falling crude oil prices, but has
since left rates unchanged amid tepid growth. The bank is not
expected to raise rates until 2018, even though the U.S. Federal
Reserve has begun to tighten policy.
Poloz made clear the bank sees no need to follow the Fed.
"We're still quite some ways behind the U.S. economy, so a
divergence of policy is exactly what we would expect to see," he
said after the speech.
He reiterated that the firmer Canadian dollar is a headwind
for the export sector, where growth has not been as strong as
the bank anticipated.
A week after U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders to
clear the way for the Keystone XL oil pipeline to be built,
Poloz said in an interview with the Edmonton Journal that while
the construction of new pipelines would help the economy, it was
not a magic bullet.
"The big picture is we have to adjust to a lower price,
possibly for a really long time If the price gets up to $60, I
can imagine lots of new supply coming on quite quickly," he told
the paper.
(Writing by Andrea Hopkins and Leah Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing
by Dan Grebler and Lisa Shumaker)