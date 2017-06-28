TORONTO, June 28 Chances of a Bank of Canada
rate hike in July rose to 43 percent on Wednesday from 30
percent the day before, while the loonie surged to a
4-month high after hawkish comments by Governor Stephen Poloz in
an interview with CNBC in Europe.
Poloz reiterated that interest rate cuts put in place in
2015 have done their job, adding "we're just approaching a new
interest rate decision so I don't want to prejudge," according
to a transcript of the interview..
"But certainly we need to be at least considering that whole
situation now that the capacity excess capacity is being used up
steadily," he added.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)