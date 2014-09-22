(Adds background, reference to Krugman position)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 22 Interest rates may have to be
about one-and-a-half percentage points lower than they have been
historically in order for the Canadian economy to operate at
full capacity, the Bank of Canada said on Monday.
The central bank estimated the neutral rate of interest, or
the rate at which the economy can work at full capacity with
stable inflation, is now 3 to 4 percent, down from a range of
4.5 to 5.5 percent in the mid-2000s.
Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said
potential output would be lower than in the years leading up to
the 2007-09 financial crisis. Global savings and new financial
regulations requiring more safe-haven assets would also affect
rates.
"All told, we think that the neutral rate of interest is
lower than it was in the years leading up to the crisis because
of these structural developments," she said in a speech
unveiling the bank's conclusions. (bit.ly/1tVS964)
It is also possible that a persistent headwind might mean
rates have to be lower than the neutral rate even after the
output gap has been closed, to keep inflation on target, she
said.
Wilkins said that in order to narrow the output gap, current
policy needs to continue to be stimulative, relative to the
neutral rate of 3 percent to 4 percent.
"But even with a closed output gap and inflation at target,
the policy rate may not be neutral. As long as the factors
leaning on growth persist, a policy rate below neutral would be
required to maintain inflation sustainably at target," she said.
Household imbalances are the top of the bank's list of
vulnerabilities, she said, but reiterated that hiking interest
rates is not the primary tool to address these risks. Wilkins
also warned of the risk that a premature withdrawal of monetary
stimulus could undermine expansion - just as in 1937 as the U.S.
economy was trying to exit the Great Depression.
The bank's estimate of the neutral interest rate has fallen
steadily in recent years. In 2006, it estimated it was 5.25
percent, and in 2010 it pegged the neutral rate at 4.75 percent.
In real, inflation-adjusted terms, the bank estimates the
neutral rate to be 1 percent to 2 percent. However, the bank
also acknowledged the view that the world economy is suffering
from "secular stagnation," and that the real neutral rate of
interest could actually be negative.
"While we cannot completely discount this possibility, we
believe that in Canada, the real neutral rate is still positive
and that globally, monetary conditions are generally
stimulative, although they vary across countries," she added.
One of the proponents of the secular-stagnation theory is
Nobel Prize winner Paul Krugman, and Wilkins pointed to a paper
he presented in May advocating higher inflation
targets.(bit.ly/1mCVEO5)
But she said that this could entail the costs of higher
inflation and risk stoking financial imbalances.
(Writing by Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing
by G Crosse and Marguerita Choy)