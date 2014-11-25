OTTAWA Nov 25 The OECD projected on Tuesday a
rate hike by the Bank of Canada in May 2015, months earlier than
most market economists expect.
The Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development recommended that the central bank keep its policy
rate where it is for the time being because of the uncertainty
surrounding the amount of economic slack.
"But it will have to start to withdraw stimulus as remaining
slack is progressively taken up," it said in its economic
outlook.
"The timing and pace will depend on economic developments,
but it is assumed in this projection that the first policy rate
increase occurs in late May of 2015 and that the rate rises
steadily thereafter."
The next rate decision for the bank, which last hiked rates
in September 2010, is on Dec. 3. Economists unanimously expect
the bank to stay on hold, and most do not see a rate change
until well into the second half of the year.
(Editing by Tom Brown)