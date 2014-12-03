(Adds economists' comments and market reaction, background)
By Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA Dec 3 The Bank of Canada held its policy
rate at 1 percent on Wednesday, declaring that while Canada's
economic recovery is broadening to include exports and business
investment, lower oil prices could cut inflation more than
expected.
The bank's statement was seen as slightly more optimistic
than recent communiques, and it helped boost the Canadian
dollar. Economists were cautious, however, about how much of a
bearing it would have on the timing of any policy tightening by
the bank.
"It's a pretty even-handed policy statement. For every good
thing there's an offsetting bad thing," said BMO Capital Markets
senior economist Sal Guatieri, who held to his forecast of a
rate increase next October.
Governor Stephen Poloz has long looked for the driver of the
economy to rotate from the overstretched consumer to exports and
then business investment.
Noting that stronger exports were beginning to be reflected
in increased business investment and employment, the statement
said this suggests "the hoped-for sequence of rebuilding that
will lead to balanced and self-sustaining growth may finally
have begun."
The bank dismissed higher-than-expected inflation as largely
temporary, warning weaker oil prices pose an important downside
risk.
But it said this was tempered by a stronger U.S. economy,
weaker Canadian dollar and recent federal fiscal measures.
"They're walking a very fine line," Toronto-Dominion Bank
chief economist Craig Alexander said. "The bank clearly doesn't
want to indicate an increasing desire to tighten policy."
Nonetheless, the Canadian dollar strengthened. And
overnight index swaps, which trade based on expectations for the
main policy rate, showed traders slightly increasing their bets
that there will be a rate hike in second-half 2015.
Given recent encouraging developments, the bank said the
output gap appeared to be smaller than projected in October,
though the labor market continues to indicate significant slack.
The bank showed increased concern over high household debt
and housing prices, saying household imbalances "present a
significant risk to financial stability". In October, it said
risks from household imbalances were "edging higher".
The bank has kept rates on hold since Sept. 8, 2010, one
month shy of the longest stretch since 1950, which was the four
years and four months from Oct. 19, 1950, to Feb. 17, 1955.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast rates will stay where
they are until the fourth quarter of 2015. That would be the
longest stretch without a change since 1944-1950.
(Editing by Peter Galloway and Jeffrey Hodgson)