OTTAWA Jan 11 The negative effects of lower oil
and commodity prices have caused business sentiment in Canada to
deteriorate over the last three months, though non-commodity
exporters plan to boost their investment spending, the Bank of
Canada said on Monday.
On a national basis, investment and hiring intentions have
fallen to their lowest levels since 2009, the central bank's
quarterly Business Outlook Survey found.
"Yet, in response to stronger foreign demand, exporters not
tied to commodities plan to increase their investment, supported
by the boost to competitiveness from the depreciation of the
Canadian dollar," it said.
The release was the last Bank of Canada event before its
Jan. 20 interest rate decision, and economists had looked to it
for clues as to whether in the bank's view non-commodity growth
would be enough to offset continued troubles in oil and
commodities.
For hiring intentions, the firms planning higher employment
continued to outnumber those expecting a smaller workforce, but
the margin declined to 12 percentage points from 28 points in
October.
The report also said plans to cut staff were more widespread
and not confined to commodity-producing sectors and regions.
Nonetheless, it found virtually unchanged expectations of
future sales growth, with 47 percent expecting greater sales
growth and 31 percent foreseeing less.
A separate survey of senior loan officers found that overall
business lending conditions had tightened slightly during the
fourth quarter but that this was almost exclusively concentrated
in the oil and gas sector.
