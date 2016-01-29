JGBs firm on cue from U.S. Treasury yields
TOKYO, April 17 Japanese government bonds firmed on Monday, with superlong yields touching multi-month lows as JGBs took cue from falling U.S. Treasury yields in the wake of their lacklustre economic data.
TORONTO Jan 29 The Bank of Canada said on Friday it raised its target for the minimum daily level of settlement balances to $500 million from $150 million to reinforce the target for the overnight rate.
The measure, which carries no policy implications, will add needed liquidity to the market, money market sources said. The need for liquidity is heightened as month end nears.
The overnight rate frequently trades above the Bank of Canada's target rate, the sources added. The current target is 0.50 percent.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Soft U.S. retail sales and CPI dent optimism on U.S. economy