EDMONTON, Alberta, March 30 Canada will take
more than two years to adjust fully to the drop in oil prices, a
senior Bank of Canada official said on Wednesday, signaling no
quick end to a shock that has roiled the economy.
Deputy Governor Lynn Patterson said a simulation run by the
bank suggested it would be several years before the economy
found a new balance. The plunge in crude prices pushed the
oil-exporting nation into a mild recession last year, prompting
policymakers to cut interest rates twice, although the bank is
expected to remain on hold next month.
"Our best guess is that the full adjustment will take longer
than two years, our normal forecast horizon," Patterson said in
a speech in Alberta, home to Canada's struggling oil sands.
The simulation run by the bank suggests that the share of
the commodity sector in the economy will decline, and could
account for about 40 percent of exports by 2020, compared with
about 50 percent in 2014, Patterson said. The sector's share of
business investment could similarly decline.
But the extent to which potential economic growth is
permanently lower will depend on how much capacity is rebuilt in
the non-commodity sector, Patterson said.
The impact of lower incomes is also gradually building and
is expected to be the dominant drag on the economy by 2017.
"Adjustments to large negative shocks take time," Patterson
said. "Although painful for many, the shifts are signs of a
dynamic economy."
The bank's model suggests it takes up to two years for the
full effect of exchange rate movements to be felt, meaning the
non-commodity sector will start to see more benefit from the
sharp drop in the Canadian dollar.
There are also signs that labor markets might be adjusting
to the economic shift more quickly than in the past, as
Canadians appear more willing to move to places where jobs are,
Patterson said.
On oil prices, Patterson said the drop in investment in the
sector could mean unmet demand will put upward pressure on
prices in the medium term. But she added it was highly unlikely
the price peaks of mid-2014 would be seen again in the coming
years.
The bank is studying whether low oil prices could spur more
innovation, and its estimate of potential output will be updated
in next month's Monetary Policy Report, along with its economic
forecasts incorporating the government's stimulus measures
announced last week.
