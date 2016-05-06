BRIEF-Fogo De Chao files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln
* In addition, certain selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 23.6 million shares of co's common stock Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oREsat] Further company coverage:
OTTAWA May 6 The Bank of Canada plans to develop a framework for stress tests that will incorporate different sectors of the financial system in order to enhance macroprudential oversight in Canada, Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri said on Friday.
In a speech focused on what central banks can do to contribute to financial stability, Schembri said the framework would cover banking, insurance and investment funds, as well as financial markets and financial infrastructures. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* In addition, certain selling stockholders may offer and sell up to 23.6 million shares of co's common stock Source text: [http://bit.ly/2oREsat] Further company coverage:
* Elliott International L.P. reports purchase of 369,240 shares of Peabody Energy Corp's common stock on 5 April and 6 April - SEC Filing