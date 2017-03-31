(Adds details from interview, background)
OTTAWA, March 31 Canada's low interest rates are
not fueling speculation in the housing market, Bank of Canada
Governor Stephen Poloz said in an interview published on Friday,
adding that economic growth in the country is still uneven.
Reiterating the bank's dovish take on Canada's
fourth-quarter economic growth, Poloz told Macleans magazine
that while stronger-than-expected data for that period looked
good, the details were less so.
"You look beneath the surface and you discover it's not
actually in sustainable categories. Investment, hugely important
for Canada, was still negative. Exports were okay but not
great," Poloz said.
"The core drivers are still lacking, and the things we know
don't have staying power - such as consumption and housing -
were the surprise factors."
The Bank of Canada cut rates twice in 2015 as low oil prices
hurt the economy, and some have blamed low rates for spurring
consumer borrowing. The bank has held rates at 0.50 percent
since and is not expected to raise them until next year.
Asked whether the central bank shoulders responsibility for
speculation on the housing market, Poloz said he "would pretty
well reject that."
"When you're borrowing money to buy a house and you think
you're going to make 20 percent over the next year, I don't
think it's going to make a difference if the interest rate
you're paying is 2 percent, 4 percent or 6 percent," Poloz said.
"It's still an important capital gain. ... It's not low
interest rates that are fuelling speculation."
A surge in Vancouver and Toronto home prices have raised
worries that demand in the cities is overheated.
The central bank does not know how much speculation is
driving demand, but "extrapolated expectations" about rising
prices is a possible factor, Poloz said.
