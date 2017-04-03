(Adds details from report)
OTTAWA, April 3 Canadian companies are more
optimistic about future sales and exports, and plan to boost
hiring and investment to meet demand despite lingering
uncertainty about U.S. protectionism, the Bank of Canada said on
Monday.
Firms expect some increase in sales growth over the next 12
months amid rising domestic and foreign demand, with a growing
number of companies expecting strong growth in the United
States, Canada's largest trading partner.
"Nevertheless, firms remain wary in an environment of
elevated uncertainty about potential U.S. policy changes," the
central bank said in its quarterly business outlook survey.
Negative risks include increased U.S. protectionism, reduced
competitiveness of Canadian firms if U.S. corporate taxes are
cut, and possible delays in pro-growth U.S. policies, firms said
in the survey.
Overall, the survey suggests a modest recovery in business
sentiment after two years of weakness. Canada's economy had been
sideswiped by an oil price shock, and the Bank of Canada has
kept official interest rates near historic lows to stimulate
growth even as the U.S. Federal Reserve has begun raising rates.
Businesses across the country said they saw better
indicators of future sales than 12 months ago "by a solid
margin," the survey showed.
Intentions to increase investment have become more
widespread since a survey three months ago, and hiring
intentions remain positive, with labor market slack no longer
widening, the report showed.
Firms in all sectors and regions plan to add jobs over the
next 12 months, and businesses in some regions, particularly in
British Columbia, report increased difficulties in finding
labor, the bank said.
The survey showed excess capacity persists, but firms expect
a gradual tightening as demand strengthens. Prices also remain
subdued, with firms anticipating little momentum in either input
or output prices.
An expected rebound in energy-related activities after a
two-year oil price slump should support sales, while the weaker
Canadian dollar boosts exports and the tourism sector, the
survey showed.
"Meanwhile, some firms believe that activity in sectors
experiencing robust growth (such as housing and automobiles)
could soon level off," the report said.
(Reporting by Andrea Hopkins and Leah Schnurr; Editing by
Bernadette Baum)