OTTAWA, April 19 Recent economic data in Canada have been encouraging on balance but also quite variable, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz told the House of Commons finance committee on Tuesday.
Poloz also said the central bank had not yet seen concrete evidence of higher investment and strong creation of firms. (Reporting by David Ljunggren, Editing by Franklin Paul)
