SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA, June 2 Various indicators, including measures of employment and housing, are illustrating a divergence across the Canadian economy in the wake of the oil price shock, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Lawrence Schembri said on Thursday.

In a presentation, Schembri also noted that export-related industries are picking up, while industries most affected by commodity prices remain depressed. (Reporting by Erin Pottie, writing by Leah Schnurr)