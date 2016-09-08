THUNDER BAY, Ontario, Sept 8 Canada's economy is
still running on two speeds, with household spending growth
holding up even as commodity prices remain low and the job
market continues to recover, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor
Timothy Lane said on Thursday.
Reiterating the bank's cautious take on Canada's tepid
economy a day after the central bank struck a dovish tone as it
held interest rates steady, Lane said more new U.S. firms are
starting up and jobs are being created, but noted investment in
Canada's key energy sector has shrunk rapidly.
