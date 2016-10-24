OTTAWA Oct 24 A further easing from the Bank of
Canada would bring the central bank closer to unconventional
monetary policy and the decision on whether to cut rates again
is not one to take lightly, Governor Stephen Poloz said on
Monday.
Taking questions from lawmakers, Poloz also said that there
were ingredients of a possible divergence between Canada and the
United States, both economically and from a monetary policy
standpoint. Some expect the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise rates
before the end of the year, while the Bank of Canada is widely
expected to stay on the sidelines until into 2018.
