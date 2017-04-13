JGBs rise on cues from U.S. Treasuries; BOJ awaited
TOKYO, June 15 Japanese government bonds firmed on Thursday, taking cues from U.S. Treasuries as investors await Bank of Japan's meeting later this week.
OTTAWA, April 13 Changes to U.S. trade policy and protectionist measures under U.S. President Donald Trump could be very negative for Canada, and a shock to the already sluggish productivity rate, Bank of Canada Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins said on Thursday.
"I can tell you there are base cases that could be very negative for Canada but we haven't seen that yet and it is not clear we will see them," Wilkins said in testimony to a Senate committee. (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins)
TOKYO, June 15 Japanese government bonds firmed on Thursday, taking cues from U.S. Treasuries as investors await Bank of Japan's meeting later this week.
* Deteriorating U.S. political climate undercuts risk sentiment
SHANGHAI, June 15 China's central bank left interest rates for open market operations unchanged on Thursday, shrugging off an overnight increase in the U.S. Federal Reserve's key policy rate.