TORONTO Jan 20 Canada's annual inflation firmed in December to 1.5 percent from a rate of 1.2 percent in November, with prices for transportation and shelter accounting for most of the change, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Canadian retail sales in November rose by 0.2 percent from October to C$45.23 billion ($33.84 billion), pushed up by higher auto sales, as well as building materials and garden supplies, Statistics Canada said.

LINKS:

Story:

Market reaction:

COMMENTARY:

PAUL FERLEY, ASSISTANT CHIEF ECONOMIST, RBC

"The headline number is weaker than expected.

"Bottom line, I think they (Bank of Canada) remain on the sidelines monitoring the data, seeing what policy measures emerge from the new Trump administration.

"I think headline inflation being a bit weaker than expected might mean the markets might start pricing a slightly higher probability (of a rate cut) but I think once they take a closer look at the data the conclusion might be that that weakness should reverse a bit as we move into the new year and certainly the retail sales data are suggesting sold growth in the economy and no reason for the Bank to cut rates at this point."

ANDREW KELVIN, SENIOR RATES STRATEGIST, TD SECURITIES

"It is better than the way that markets are taking it.

"If you look through the guts of the CPI, there is a big drag coming from the clothing component. Core CPI measures are trending a bit higher; the Bank (of Canada) will be comforted by that. And retail volumes were up.

"So I would characterize it as mixed, the entire package of data, not negative."

DOUG PORTER, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BMO CAPITAL MARKETS

"Both came in a bit light of expectations pretty much across the board. There was a small nudging up in headline inflation, ever so slightly in core inflation. We did see at least a positive in retail sales, but they all came in light of expectations.

"This at least halts for now the trend of better-than-expected robust data we had seen so far in 2017. These aren't bad reports, they just didn't quite live up to the prior billing.

"These numbers are not going to help the dollar, that's already on its back foot and I don't think it really changes the bank's view of things. In fact, in some ways I think it confirms where they were at, that there's still a long way to go, there's still lots of slack in the economy and as a result, core inflation will remain relatively subdued."

(Reporting by Fergal Smith, Solarina Ho; Editing by Matt Scuffham)