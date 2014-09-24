OTTAWA, Sept 24 Canada's housing finance system
is much more stable than the one that brought down the U.S.
market several years ago, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy
Lane said on Wednesday, noting the central bank pays close
attention to the sector because of the risks of a bubble.
"Generally our assessment is that the Canadian housing
finance system is way more resilient than the U.S. system, that
there were a number of flaws in the U.S. system running up to
the crisis which are decidedly not a feature of our system,"
Lane said during a question-and-answer session following a
speech at Carleton University.
