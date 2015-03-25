BRIEF-Store Capital priced public offering of 8.65 mln shares of common stock at $23.10 per share
* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
KELOWNA, British Columbia, March 25 Persistently low oil prices could make some Canadian production uneconomical, while the sharp drop in crude prices will weigh on the economy, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Tim Lane said on Wednesday.
The improving U.S. economy will help boost Canada's exports, though overall growth will slow this year before returning to potential, Lane said in a presentation posted on the central bank's website. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; Writing by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Store Capital announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
CARACAS, March 27 Venezuela next week will launch a new currency exchange mechanism to replace the DICOM rate, also known as SIMADI, President Nicolas Maduro said late on Monday in a televised speech as the OPEC nation suffers a deep economic crisis.