(Adds quotes and background, remarks on guidance)
By Anthony Esposito
SANTIAGO Dec 5 The slide in oil prices will
probably cut Canadian economic growth by 1/3 of a percentage
point in 2015, not the 1/4 point the Bank of Canada estimated in
late October, bank Governor Stephen Poloz told Reuters on
Friday.
He was speaking on the sidelines of an International
Monetary Fund forum in Santiago two days after he held the
central bank's policy rate steady at 1 percent. In the interest
rate decision, he pointed to the stimulative impact of U.S.
economic strength but also to the chilling effect on Canada, a
major oil exporter, of cheaper crude.
"When we're predicting growth somewhere between 2 and 2.5
percent, 0.3 (the percentage point reduction from oil) or
thereabouts is an important factor. That's downside risk," Poloz
said in Santiago.
On Oct. 29, he had estimated the effect of the lower oil
price on economic growth to be a quarter point, but prices have
continued to slide since then.
He said that while lower oil is negative for the Canadian
economy, it is a little positive for the United States, and that
it has a spillover effect in the form of stronger U.S. demand
for Canadian goods. But the U.S. economy is performing well
independently of the oil price, he said, and the lower Canadian
dollar is also helping to lift Canadian growth.
"The exchange rate is providing an offset, which is
important; and the (Canadian) government has done some new tax
changes and infrastructure announcements."
On the Bank of Canada's Dec. 3 statement that household
imbalances present "a significant risk to financial stability,"
Poloz noted that the bank has been worried about imbalances -
household debt is near record high levels - for at least a year.
He said household debt has increased in parallel with what
he called "overheating in the housing market".
"In our previous statement in October we said that in fact
it looked like those imbalances were edging higher, whereas
before that it looked like they had stabilized.
"So just by saying 'significant' this week, we're saying
well it hasn't really changed lately but it's still
significant."
Poloz said that it is difficult to say whether household
imbalances are now a bigger consideration in setting rate policy
than they have been in the past.
"The way I think about it, the household imbalances will
gradually ease, but not by themselves. They will ease because
the economy gets stronger, more people get jobs and therefore
the income metrics go up faster than the debt metrics."
Since the economic outlook does appear a little more
encouraging, he said, that leads to a forecast that these
problems will take care of themselves over time.
"But in terms of vulnerability to an external shock we are
just as vulnerable as we were before," he added.
In October, Poloz said the bank, generally, will no longer
provide forward guidance on the direction and timing of rate
changes. He left the door open a crack on Friday
to offering guidance again, but suggested it should be used only
when really needed.
"We just want to make sure that we have it as a tool in our
toolkit and we don't overuse it. I think markets get so used it,
that it doesn't have any effect after a while. It's like an
addiction. So it's better to put it away and bring it out at a
time when it's actually needed."
(Writing by Randall Palmer in Ottawa; Editing by Peter
Galloway)