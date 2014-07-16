TORONTO, July 16 Bank Of Canada's Poloz: The Downside Risks To Inflation Associated With a below target starting point have clearly diminished

* BoC's Poloz: Upside and downside risks to inflation outlook are roughly balanced

* BoC's Poloz says does not think cost of credit is what's holding back business investment

* BoC's Poloz: We don't have a process of natural growth in the economy yet

* BoC's Poloz: We are neutral right now because inflation is roughly on target

* BoC's Poloz: C$ always fluctuates wherever it is, never seems to sit still for very long

* BoC's Poloz: C$ is critical to need for exports to grow

News conference by BoC's Poloz ends