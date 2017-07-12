FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 hours ago
Bank of Canada's Poloz: key indicator of progress will continue to be wage inflation
#Economy
#Brexit
#Trump
#Syria
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
the road to Brexit
'No whistling, just ticking' - EU pushes on Brexit talks
You can get economics right
Commentary
You can get economics right
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
autos
After dieselgate, VW loosens reins on carmaking empire
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2017 / 3:35 PM / 14 hours ago

Bank of Canada's Poloz: key indicator of progress will continue to be wage inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, July 12 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada: governing council acknowledges economy may be more sensitive to higher rates than in past, given accumulation of household debt Bank of Canada's Poloz: will need to gauge carefully effects of higher rates on economy Bank of Canada's Poloz: while lower rates contributed to greater household vulnerabilities, enhanced macro-prudential policies helped mitigate these, will continue to do so Bank of Canada's Poloz: as output growth continues to exceed potential, we expect companies to invest in additional capacity Bank of Canada's Poloz: monetary policy is not on a predetermined path; will remain highly data-dependent as we move forward Bank of Canada's Poloz: one key indicator of progress will continue to be wage inflation, which has shown signs of pickup recently (Reporting by Leah Schnurr and Andrea Hopkins)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.