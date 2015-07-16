(Repeats with no changes to text)
By Randall Palmer and Leah Schnurr
OTTAWA, July 16 If anyone has an explanation why
Canada's exports disappointed in the second quarter, the
country's central bank governor would like to know.
The Bank of Canada cut interest rates by a quarter point on
Wednesday for the second time this year as the economy
contracted in the first half after the anticipated pick up in
non-energy exports failed to arrive.
"The extent of the weakness is puzzling," the central bank
said, as non-energy exports turned out to be weaker than could
be explained by bad U.S. weather and general commodity weakness.
"We can attribute some of this. But a bunch of it we can't,"
Governor Stephen Poloz told reporters.
Poloz, former head of the federal export development agency,
speculated some of the problem may have been due to first
quarter weakness in the United States, by far Canada's top
export market, partly due to a West Coast port strike and
inclement weather.
When the bank stunned markets with a rate cut in January,
Poloz at the time voiced optimism that the easing should
sufficiently protect Canada's economy against any further
headwinds.
One of the things that have also changed since then was the
extent to which oil companies have cut their investment plans in
response to the crude price slump, Poloz said.
Some analysts, however, see a pattern in recent years where
the bank would be too optimistic in its forecasts and end up
repeatedly pushing out the timing of when it expected the
economy to return to full potential and inflation to its target.
"Old habits die hard. I really think it's a consistent view
that things are bad this quarter, next quarter, but things are
going to get better," said Bank of America-Merrill Lynch senior
economist Emanuella Enenajor in New York.
"You always want to be a bit ahead of the curve and I think
that's the challenge in having rosy forecasts in the future that
allow you to avoid more aggressive policy easing today," she
said.
True to form, the central bank still maintains a base-case
scenario that the "unexplained weakness" in non-energy exports
is temporary and projects annualized quarterly growth almost
doubling to nearly 3 percent throughout 2016 from 1.5 percent
forecast for the third quarter.
STRUCTURAL PROBLEM
Canadian trade data sometimes are subject to heavy revisions
and analysts are wondering whether the weakness in non-energy
exports can be explained by rogue data or some other temporary
factor, or whether something more worrying is going on.
Some economists said the "puzzle" was not that much of a
mystery, citing fading competitiveness and low business
confidence that has not fully recovered yet from the global
credit crisis.
"There's a structural problem," said Standard Chartered Bank
economist Thomas Costerg in New York.
"For instance, you look at car sales and car exports to the
U.S.," Costerg said. "Now Mexico has overtaken Canada, so even
in that sector which has been doing quite well you're seeing
some erosion of competitiveness."
Wednesday's rate cut drove the Canadian dollar to a six year
low, but some economists point out that the currency's earlier
rise to a parity with the U.S. currency in 2013 had taken an
estimated 20 percent of capacity out of the economy.
The Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters, the nation's
largest trade and industry association, said expectations of
higher demand for Canadian exports driven by improving U.S.
employment and wages have proven too optimistic.
Rather than spending, many Americans took advantage of an
improving economy to save or pay down debt, Jayson Myers, the
association's president said.
Poloz has been frank about what the central bank does not
know, despite deep drilling into export data.
After a long explanation on what policymakers were looking
at, he summed it up by telling a reporter: "If you get some good
ideas, let me know."
(Additional reporting by Susan Taylor and Alastair Sharp in
Toronto; Editing by Amran Abocar and Tomasz Janowski)