TORONTO Oct 22 The Canadian economy has
"considerable excess capacity" and continued monetary stimulus
is needed to close the gap, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen
Poloz said in a statement on Wednesday following the central
bank's October monetary policy statement.
Poloz said forward guidance remained a key element of the
bank's policy tool kit - but one reserved for times there are
net benefits to its use. The bank had dropped any reference to
taking a neutral stance on interest rates in its report and kept
its key overnight rate at 1 percent.
The central bank canceled a scheduled news conference
Wednesday morning after a gunman shot a solider at the canadian
War Memorial in Ottawa and the parliament building was locked
down.
