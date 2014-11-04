BRIEF-Moody's says Malaysia's economy has stabilized amidst falling government revenue
* Malaysia's economy has stabilized amidst falling government revenue, low reserve adequacy
OTTAWA Nov 4 Below are some highlights from testimony from Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins before a parliamentary committee:
* Bank of Canada's Poloz: household imbalances risks not declining as hoped, expect will be easing down over course of projection
* Bank of Canada's Wilkins: forward guidance we had was very implicit in everything else we were saying; wasn't worthwhile to say it again
* Wilkins: there may be time in future when uncertainty particularly high when forward guidance may be useful
* Poloz: there are not just benefits to forward guidance but costs when markets function in asymmetric manner
* Poloz: "false dawns" in economic recovery have made companies understandably cautious in investing
* Wilkins: don't know extent to which there might be over-valuation, over-building in Canadian housing sector
* Poloz: European headwinds being offset by tailwind from U.S. recovery in terms of updating central bank's outlook
* Poloz: if were to raise rates now would have larger effect than in past because households more indebted (Reporting by Ottawa bureau)
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).