* Record 14.8 pct of population aged 65 or over
* Canada population 3rd youngest in G8 after Russia, U.S.
* Fastest-growing age group is 60-64
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, May 29 Canada's population of senior
citizens hit a record high in 2011 as the oldest of the baby
boomer generation entered retirement, new census data showed on
Tuesday, an omen of the soaring health and pension costs the
government will face in coming years.
Canadians aged 65 or older represented 14.8 percent of the
population in 2011, up from 13.7 percent five years earlier for
a total of nearly five million of the country's 33.5 million
inhabitants.
Canada's population remains among the youngest in the G8
industrialized nations because the bulk of the people in the
post-war boom - those born between 1946 and 1965 - are still of
working age, said Statistics Canada in its report on the age and
sex data from the most recent cens us.
"In 2011, only the United States and Russia had a lower
proportion of seniors than Canada ... The baby boom in Canada
was larger than in many other G8 countries, and most baby
boomers have not yet reached age 65," Statscan said in its
report.
By comparison, seniors accounted for 23.4 percent in Japan -
the world's oldest population; 16.5 percent in the United
Kingdom; 13 percent in the United States and 12.9 percent in
Russia.
But the demographics in Canada are set to change
dramatically by the next census in 2016, when Statscan projects
the country will have more seniors than children for the first
time in its history.
The age group on the cusp of retirement - 60 to 64 - grew
29.1 percent between 2006 and 2011, nearly five times faster
than the overall population growth of 5.9 percent.
"This suggests that population aging will accelerate in
Canada in the coming years," the agency said.
CONTROVERSIAL POLICY MOVES
To deal with the financial pressures associated with social
programs for an ageing population, C anada's Conservative
government has ma de s ome controversial policy moves.
The first was to unilaterally impose new limits on the
amount of money the federal government w ill give t he provincial
governments to finance healthcare, a provincial responsibility.
Last December Finance Minister Jim Flaherty promised to
continue increasing the payments by 6 percent through 2016. B ut
af ter that transfers would only be at the same rate as nominal
growth in gross domestic product, forecast at about 4.5 percent
in coming years.
The move angered some provincial leaders who say Ottawa has
simply dumped the problem onto them, making it impossible to
cope with the inevitable surge in healthcare costs as the
population ages.
The government has also proposed raising the eligibility age
to 67 from 65 for Old Age Security, a key pillar of t he p ension
program ai med at lower-income se niors. It says the changes are
needed to make the program affordable in the long term, but
opposition legislators have slammed it as an attack on the most
vulnerable seniors.
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)