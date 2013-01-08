OTTAWA Jan 8 Canada will maintain anti-dumping
duties on hot-rolled carbon steel plate from China on the
grounds that cheap imports could harm Canadian firms, Ottawa
said on Tuesday.
The Canadian International Trade Tribunal - which first
imposed the duties in 1997 and extended them in 2003 and again
in 2008 - said it had acted after carrying out a review.
"The Tribunal found that the dumping of hot-rolled carbon
steel plate from China was likely to result in injury. The
Canada Border Services Agency will therefore continue to impose
anti-dumping duties on these products," it said in a statement.
The tribunal is due to issue reasons for its decision on
Jan. 23.
Major steel products in China are being sold below cost
following a market slump that has lasted more than four months,
China's steel industry association said last September.