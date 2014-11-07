By Andrea Hopkins
| HANGZHOU, China
HANGZHOU, China Nov 7 Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper kicked off his trade mission to China on Friday
facing criticism from businesses that the troubled diplomatic
relationship between the two nations has hampered their efforts
to tap China's burgeoning market.
Harper, on his first visit to China in two years, announced
the opening of four new trade offices in the cities of Hangzhou,
Xian, Xiamen and Tianjin to help the entry of Canadian
businesses into the fastest growing regions of China.
The trip is Harper's third to China since he took office in
2006. But as he kicked off a conference bringing together
Chinese and Canadian executives looking to do business with each
other, some Canadian executives said political and economic
irritants between the two countries have made it hard to keep
pace with competitors in other countries.
"Any time there are those geopolitical things that are
beyond the control of the businessman ... it slows things down
big time," said David Curtis, president and CEO of Viking Air
Ltd, a British Columbia-based company that makes small
seaplanes.
Curtis said China, with hundreds of cities near waterways,
offers a "huge" opportunity for his company, but he has been
stymied by slow progress trying to get the company's Twin Otter
seaplane certified in China - though it is already certified in
75 other countries.
He said other nations appear to understand that
government-to-government interaction is especially important in
China, while Canada neglects the relationship.
"You can bet our colleagues to the south in the United
States, in France, in Brazil, their political leaders - whether
mayors or the prime minister or the president - are talking
aerospace, and it is so important. We need to have our products
front and center, and the politicians talking about it," he
said.
China is Canada's second-largest trading partner after the
United States. In 2013, two-way merchandise trade between the
countries reached C$73.2 billion ($64 billion), accounting for
7.7 per cent of Canada's total merchandise trade.
Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast, who has accompanied Harper
on the visit, said Canadian businesses were partly to blame for
their slow progress into China.
"Canadians tend to be quite cautious, we tend to be
risk-averse. It takes quite something to push Canadian companies
over the line to look at markets beyond North America, and it is
my role as trade minister to do that," Fast told the business
delegates at the conference in eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.
Since taking power in early 2006, Canada's right-leaning
Conservatives have adopted an inconsistent policy on China,
reflecting splits between pro-business members and social
conservatives who are suspicious of Beijing.
Relations between the two nations soured dramatically in
July after Canada accused Chinese hackers of breaking into a key
computer network, the first time it has ever singled out China
for such a security breach. Beijing dismissed the allegations as
"irresponsible."
Less than a week later, Chinese authorities detained an
expatriate Canadian couple, Kevin and Julia Garratt, for
suspected theft of military and intelligence information and for
threatening national security. The couple, long time residents
of China, operated a coffee shop near the North Korean border.
Another Canadian executive taking part in the bilateral
meetings said Canada should stay out of Chinese politics.
"I think (problems) can get blown out of proportion. They
can be easily fixed if people are talking, they are not easily
fixed if you don't talk," said Guy Nelson, chief executive at
Empire Industries Ltd, a Toronto-based maker of amusement park
rides, among other mechanical and structural installations.
Nelson sees China as a huge opportunity for his company,
noting theme parks planned by Walt Disney Co and
Universal Studios in China, but said bumpy relations between the
two countries hurt business.
"Canada has to not try to impose our values excessively on
this country," he told reporters on the sidelines of the
business conference.
"How China chooses to run its country is their business. We
can as friends advise from time to time, but you can't advise
your friends if you're not talking. So it is better to be
engaged."
(1 US dollar = 1.1439 Canadian dollar)
(Additional reporting by David Ljunggren and Randall Palmer in
Ottawa; Editing by Ken Wills, Peter Galloway and James
Dalgleish)