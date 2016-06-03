By Rod Nickel
| WINNIPEG, June 3
Canada has complained to China
about the behavior of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who publicly
berated a Canadian journalist in Ottawa this week, Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau said on Friday.
Wang lost his temper on Wednesday when pressed by a female
reporter about human rights in China, saying the question was
unacceptable and calling her arrogant and irresponsible.
The incident occurred after a meeting with Canadian Foreign
Minister Stephane Dion, who raised the case of Kevin Garratt, a
Canadian citizen charged with spying in China.
Dion and Canadian Foreign Ministry officials had "expressed
our dissatisfaction to both the Chinese foreign minister and the
ambassador of China to Canada... (about) the way our journalists
were treated," Trudeau told a news conference in Winnipeg.
No one was immediately available for comment at the Chinese
embassy in Ottawa.
The affair comes at a delicate time for Trudeau, who wants
to boost trade with China to help revive a struggling Canadian
economy. He is set to visit China in late August in the run-up
to a G20 summit in Hangzhou.
China wants a free trade agreement with Canada. Opinion
polls have consistently shown Canadians are divided about the
idea, citing concerns about human rights, freedom of religion
and fears of increasing Chinese influence in Canada.
Trudeau, saying there was no evidence to back the charges of
spying against Garratt, raised the case with Wang at a private
meeting on Wednesday. The Canadian was detained in August 2014
near China's sensitive border with North Korea.
"We will continue to bring up human rights concerns every
chance we get ... the way Canada has always engaged best in the
world is to be active and vocal about the things we are
concerned about and disagree on, while at the same time looking
for common ground," Trudeau said.
Dion, criticized by commentators for not intervening on
behalf of the Canadian reporter, on Friday told journalists that
she was "a professional with a thick skin" and did not need him
to go her rescue.
