Oct 10 Chinese state-backed energy groups have stepped up their acquisition of Canadian firms after a pause following the collapse in oil and gas prices in 2008, with Sinopec leading the pack after a second blockbuster takeover.

Following China Petrochemical Corp's (0386.HK) (Sinopec) deal to buy Canadian oil and gas explorer Daylight Energy Ltd DAY.TO announced at the weekend, nearly $5 billion has been invested this year, according to Thomson Reuters deal data focusing on in-bound Chinese investment into the Canadian energy sector. DATE TARGET BUYER VALUE Apr 2010 Syncrude Canada Ltd Sinopec Intl 4.65 bln* Oct 2011 Daylight Energy Ltd Sinopec Intl 2.75 bln Jul 2011 OPTI Canada Inc CNOOC Luxembourg 2.08 bln Oct 2006 Nations Energy Co Ltd CITIC Group CITIC.UL 1.96 bln** Sep 2008 Tanganyika Oil Co Ltd Sinopec Group 1.93 bln** Aug 2009 Athabasca Oil Sands PetroChina (601857.SS) 1.74 bln* May 2010 Penn West Energy Trust China Investment(0612.HK) 425 mln* Mar 2005 MEG Energy Corp CNOOC Belgium 124 mln*

* Denotes a deal that was either for specific assets or a share in the company, not a full-scale corporate takeover.

** Target company was based in Canada but its operations were primarily in other countries.

(Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)