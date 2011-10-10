Oct 10 Chinese state-backed energy groups have stepped up
their acquisition of Canadian firms after a pause following the collapse
in oil and gas prices in 2008, with Sinopec leading the pack after a
second blockbuster takeover.
Following China Petrochemical Corp's (0386.HK) (Sinopec) deal to buy
Canadian oil and gas explorer Daylight Energy Ltd DAY.TO announced at
the weekend, nearly $5 billion has been invested this year, according to
Thomson Reuters deal data focusing on in-bound Chinese investment into
the Canadian energy sector.
DATE TARGET BUYER VALUE
Apr 2010 Syncrude Canada Ltd Sinopec Intl 4.65 bln*
Oct 2011 Daylight Energy Ltd Sinopec Intl 2.75 bln
Jul 2011 OPTI Canada Inc CNOOC Luxembourg 2.08 bln
Oct 2006 Nations Energy Co Ltd CITIC Group CITIC.UL 1.96 bln**
Sep 2008 Tanganyika Oil Co Ltd Sinopec Group 1.93 bln**
Aug 2009 Athabasca Oil Sands PetroChina (601857.SS) 1.74 bln*
May 2010 Penn West Energy Trust China Investment(0612.HK) 425 mln*
Mar 2005 MEG Energy Corp CNOOC Belgium 124 mln*
* Denotes a deal that was either for specific assets or a share in
the company, not a full-scale corporate takeover.
** Target company was based in Canada but its operations were
primarily in other countries.
