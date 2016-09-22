OTTAWA, Sept 22 Canada and China said on
Thursday they will launch exploratory talks on a free trade
agreement and explore a possible extradition treaty for Chinese
fugitives from Canada, even as they announced agreements on beef
and canola exports to China.
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Canadian Prime Minister
Justin Trudeau told reporters the trade and extradition treaty
talks were part of their goal to improve the relationship
between the two countries, though Trudeau is already under fire
from human rights activists for considering an extradition
treaty.
(Reporting by David Ljunggren, Leah Schnurr and Andrea Hopkins;
Editing by James Dalgleish)