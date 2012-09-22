* Ambassador, in interview, calls for free-trade deal talks
TORONTO, Sept 22 China's ambassador to Canada
warned in remarks published on Saturday against letting domestic
politics drive the Canadian government's decision on whether to
approve a Chinese state-owned oil company's proposed $15.1
billion takeover of Calgary-based Nexen Inc.
"Business is business. It should not be politicized,"
Ambassador Zhang Junsai said in an interview with Canada's Globe
and Mail newspaper.
"If we politicize all this, then we can't do business," he
added, referring to the Canadian Industry Ministry's review of
CNOOC Ltd's proposal to buy the Canadian oil and gas
producer.
The deal, if completed, would mark the first outright
takeover of a large Canadian energy producer by a Chinese
state-owned enterprise.
The ambassador also said negotiating a full free-trade
agreement within a decade would be the best way of assuring
fair, two-way trade and investment between China and Canada.
"It's time to open up each other's markets," Zhang said in
remarks that coincide with Chinese Commerce Minister Chen
Deming's visit to Canada. "It's high time to do the exploratory
work on the possibility of a free-trade agreement."
The newspaper said it was the first time that a senior
Chinese representative called for early, accelerated talks on a
free-trade deal.
Concern that China has unfairly limited Canadian companies
from investing there is one of the issues affecting the debate
within Canada on whether the government should approve CNOOC's
bid for Nexen.
Industry Ministry officials are looking closely at the bid
to determine whether it is of net benefit to Canada.
CNOOC, whose offer has already been endorsed by Nexen
shareholders, said it did not expect Chen to raise its sensitive
takeover bid during talks with the Canadian government.
But Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast fully expects to discuss
ways to expand Canada's relationship with China when he meets
with Chen on Sunday, Fast's spokesman said on Saturday.
"Canada wants to continue to expand its relationship with
China, but we want to see it expand in a way that produces clear
benefits for both sides," spokesman Rudy Husny said in an
emailed statement. "Minister Fast will continue this discussion
when he meets with his counterpart tomorrow in Vancouver."
Canada's priority is to remove what it considers to be
Chinese trade barriers on goods and services, and increase
exports such as lumber, grains, beef and value-added products,
Husny said.
In the Globe interview, Zhang said a free-trade treaty would
go a long way toward expanding trade and investment between the
two countries, an important goal for Canadian Prime Minister
Stephen Harper.
Harper wants to ease the dependence of Canada's
export-oriented economy on the United States, its main trade
partner.
Although Canada is seeking substantial foreign investment in
its oil and gas industry, the CNOOC move is raising concern
inside the cabinet, where some members are wary of letting a
Chinese state-owned enterprise buy up domestic assets.
Zhang said Canadian fears over China's intentions are
unfounded. "We are not coming to control your resources," he
said.