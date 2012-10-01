OTTAWA Oct 1 Canada's trade minister said on
Monday it is too early to say whether the government would
pursue a free trade agreement with China, which is trying to buy
Canadian oil producer Nexen through state-owned CNOOC
in a $15.1 billion deal.
"At this point in time it would be premature to speculate on
whether Canada will move forward with any type of trade
negotiation with China," Trade Minister Ed Fast told reporters
in a news conference.
"The only thing I can say is we are committed to deepening
our trade and investment relationship with China going forward,"
he said.
Foreign Minister John Baird said last week that Canada
should focus on finishing up trade deals that are already
underway, leading some to suspect trade talks with China had
been taken off the table.