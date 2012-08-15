* Canada, China needed clearer investment rules -- report
* Canada keen to sell oil to China, wants foreign investment
* Canada set to study CNOOC bid for Nexen
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, Aug 15 Unclear investment rules are
hampering trade between Canada and China, a study by officials
from both countries said on Wednesday, just three weeks after
CNOOC Ltd offered $15.1 billion for Canada's Nexen Inc
.
The bid from China's state-owned CNOOC - politically
sensitive for Canada's Conservative government - is seen as a
key test of whether Canada is open to foreign investment as it
seeks both to tap foreign funds to develop the Alberta tar
sands, and to sell oil to China and elsewhere in Asia.
The government study of the economic interests and
requirements of both countries said "certain obstacles" limited
the ability of China and Canada to reap the full benefits of
trade and investment in natural resources.
"Canadian and Chinese stakeholders have highlighted the need
for increased regulatory clarity, efficiency and predictability
in the context of direct investments in each other's countries,"
said the report.
"Resolution of these obstacles will be essential to
improving market access and facilitating two-way trade and
investment in the natural resources sector."
Critics have long complained that the rules Canada uses to
determine whether to approve foreign takeovers are too opaque
and the process is too secretive. Ottawa says Canadian resource
firms are being unfairly restricted in China.
But the two countries also want to cooperate. Canadian Prime
Minister Stephen Harper visited China in February and said the
two nations would launch talks on further deepening trade ties.
China is Canada's second largest trading partner, albeit far
behind the United States, while Canada is China's 13th most
important trading partner.
"It is clear that there is huge untapped potential to
increase trade between China and Canada," said the report.
Chinese energy firms are particularly interested in the
Canadian oil and gas sector and have invested more than $7
billion in the last year alone. Alberta's oilsands are the
world's third largest proven reserve of crude, and the Nexen bid
is China's richest takeover to date.
"Over the coming decades, massive investments will be
required to further develop Canada's natural resources
potential. China's growing investment interest in Canada's
natural resources is adding to the diversity of domestic and
foreign funding sources available," said the report.
Ottawa says foreign investment in the energy patch could hit
$500 billion over the next decade.
Ottawa must now decide whether CNOOC's bid for Nexen is of
net benefit to Canada, the yardstick it used when it rejected
BHP Billiton's bid for Potash Corp in 2010.
Trade experts and industry analysts say it would be unusual
for the Canadian government to reject the bid, given its
attempts over recent years to boost business ties with China.
That said, members of Harper's right-of-center Conservative
Party are uneasy about the idea of a Chinese company buying up
Canadian resources, and some U.S. politicians have also
expressed concern.
Canadian Trade Minister Ed Fast said Canada was carefully
reviewing the report's findings, but he did not commit to taking
any specific action.
