(Adds comments, background)
By Randall Palmer and Euan Rocha
OTTAWA/TORONTO Nov 4 Canada expects to finalize
the creation of a yuan clearing hub in the country, sources
familiar with the government's talks with Chinese officials said
on Tuesday, with an announcement expected during Prime Minister
Stephen Harper's trip to China later this week.
The two sides "expect to be able to finalize and announce
the currency hub," said one source, speaking on condition of
anonymity because the matter is not yet public.
The move falls in line with Beijing's ambition to promote
its currency to more international investors and eventually turn
the "redback" into a global reserve currency, while at the same
time expanding China's already considerable political and
economic clout.
Earlier on Tuesday, Qatar became the Middle East's first hub
for clearing transactions in yuan in a step that could help oil
exporting countries in the Middle East reduce their dependence
on the U.S. dollar.
The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's
Doha branch has been appointed as the clearing bank for yuan
deals in Qatar, China's central bank said on Tuesday.
China has in the past two years appointed clearing banks for
Taiwan, Singapore, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Luxembourg and
Seoul. Hong Kong and Macau had clearing banks earlier. Sydney is
expected to join the list later this month.
In Canada, Toronto and Vancouver have been jostling to host
the clearing hub, but a second source familiar with the matter
said Toronto has edged past its West Coast rival in the race.
A clearing bank can handle all parts of a transaction from
when a commitment is made until the deal is settled. Having such
a bank can reduce costs and the amount of time taken for
trading, boosting activity in a financial center.
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce has publicly endorsed the
establishment of a yuan hub in Canada as a crucial step toward
strengthening the country's relationship with China and boosting
trade.
"This is the best and most effective way to boost trade with
China," said Hendrik Brakel, a senior Chamber of Commerce
economist. "Right now almost all of Canada's trade with China is
dollar-denominated. So just the foreign exchange savings from
being able to convert directly into yuan, without going through
the intermediation of U.S. dollars, that is a big savings in
terms of conversion costs alone.
"We've also heard that Chinese companies really prefer doing
business in yuan...so if the Canadian importers agree to pay in
yuan, we've heard there are discounts of up to 5 percent," he
said. "So this is really about doing more trade with China."
The business lobby group said a yuan trading hub would also
enable more Canadian issues of yuan-denominated debt.
Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Monday a yuan
hub would be "good for business".
(Reporting by Randall Palmer and Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter
Galloway)