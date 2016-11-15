TORONTO Nov 15 Bank of Montreal said
on Tuesday it had been named the first and only Canadian bank
approved by the People's Bank of China to quote the Canadian
dollar against the yuan as a market maker in the China Foreign
Exchange Trade System.
The approval was granted to BMO Capital Markets, the
lender's investment and corporate banking arm, and came into
effect on Monday.
"The launch of direct trading between CAD and CNY promotes
the use of Chinese and Canadian currencies in cross border trade
and investment settlement," C.J. Gavsie, MD & Co-Head, Global
Fixed Income, Currencies & Commodities & China Capital Markets
at BMO Capital Markets, said in a statement.
On Friday, the operator of China's forex trading platform
said it would establish a direct trading pair between its yuan
currency and the Canadian dollar in the interbank foreign
exchange market from Nov. 14.
Bank of Montreal said on Tuesday it also expects the move to
spur bilateral trade.
In September, Canada and China agreed to launch exploratory
discussions for a possible Canada-China Free Trade Agreement.
Last year, North America's first yuan hub was launched in
Toronto to foster increased trade and investment activity with
China, already Canada's second-largest trading partner.
Activity at the hub has fallen short of the heightened
levels expected at its launch and local banks should be doing
more to spur growth, an Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
executive said in April.
