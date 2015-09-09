By Mike De Souza
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept 9 The environment
minister of Alberta, the province where the oil sands industry
is Canada's fastest growing source of carbon emissions, says the
days of denying climate change are over.
The minister, Shannon Phillips, told a conference on
Wednesday that the New Democratic Party provincial government
elected in May was taking action after Alberta's climate change
record had been targeted by North American environmental groups
in recent years.
Alberta, the biggest source of U.S. oil imports, has also
faced international criticism for what has been perceived as lax
oversight of extraction and production of fossil fuels.
"There is a great appetite for action on climate change in
our province," Phillips said at a conference hosted in Edmonton
by the Pembina Institute, an Alberta-based environmental group.
"The days of denial are over."
Phillips, whose party ended 44 consecutive years of
Conservative rule in the western Canadian province, said at a
news conference that Alberta needed to consider new action,
including the possibility of tougher vehicle emissions
standards, to avoid having the worst air quality in Canada.
While she noted that 30 percent of Alberta's economy is
based on fossil fuels such as the oil sands, she said that it
must also remain competitive as the rest of the world is looking
to transition to a lower carbon economy.
In June, Phillips increased the cost of greenhouse gas
emissions for large industrial plants and boosted targets for
cutting heat-trapping emissions that warm the atmosphere.
She later appointed a panel to advise the
government about a long-term climate change plan.
Alberta also released new data on Wednesday showing that air
pollution was increasing in several regions of the province and
was close to exceeding new national air quality standards
adopted in recent years across Canada.
(Reporting By Mike De Souza; Editing by Grant McCool)