TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada will impose a carbon
price on provinces that do not adequately regulate emissions by
themselves, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said on
Sunday without giving details on how the Liberal government will
do so.
Speaking on the CTV broadcaster's "Question Period," a
national politics talk show, McKenna said the new emissions
regime will be in place sometime in October, before a
federal-provincial meeting on the matter.
She said the government will have a "backstop" for provinces
which do not comply. She did not elaborate or address questions
on penalties for defiance.
Canada's 10 provinces, which enjoy significant jurisdiction
over the environment, have been wary of Ottawa's intentions and
have said they should be allowed to cut carbon emissions their
own way.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau persuaded the provinces in
March to accept a compromise deal that acknowledged the concept
of putting a price on carbon emissions, but agreed the specific
details, which would take into account provinces' individual
circumstances, could be worked out later.
McKenna's ministry, Environment and Climate Change Canada,
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Canada's four largest provinces, British Columbia, Alberta,
Ontario and Quebec, currently have either a tax on carbon or a
cap-and-trade emissions-limiting system.
But Brad Wall, the right-leaning premier of the western
energy-producing province of Saskatchewan, has long been
resistant to federal emissions-limiting plans.
McKenna said the government requires some uniformity in
emissions reductions, but provinces can have different
regulation methods.
"We have two systems," she said. "We're going to need to
figure out equivalency on those systems."
McKenna did not address questions on whether the government
will update its emission targets, which were set by former
Conservative government
The previous government had pledged to cut greenhouse gas
emissions to 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, a target that
official figures show is out of reach in the absence of radical
measures.
McKenna had called the prices "a floor, not a ceiling," but
said on Sunday only that the government will meet the previous
targets "at least."
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by James Dalgleish)