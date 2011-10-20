Oct 20 Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in unlisted Colombian bank Colpatria for $500 million, the banks said.

Both banks said the deal depended on regulatory approval.

Banco Colpatria, an affiliate of the Grupo Colpatria conglomerate, had said in September it expected to have a foreign partner before the end of the year.

Grupo Colpatria earlier in the year bought a 49.7 percent stake in the bank from General Electric Co (GE.N).

In August, Scotiabank reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by its international division, which spans about 50 countries, mostly in Latin America and Asia. (Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)