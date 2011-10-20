Oct 20 Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)
has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in unlisted Colombian bank
Colpatria for $500 million, the banks said.
Both banks said the deal depended on regulatory approval.
Banco Colpatria, an affiliate of the Grupo Colpatria
conglomerate, had said in September it expected to have a
foreign partner before the end of the year.
Grupo Colpatria earlier in the year bought a 49.7 percent
stake in the bank from General Electric Co (GE.N).
In August, Scotiabank reported a 22 percent rise in
quarterly profit, driven by its international division, which
spans about 50 countries, mostly in Latin America and Asia.
