Oct 20 Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in unlisted Colombian bank Colpatria for $1 billion in cash and shares, marking the foray of Canada's third-largest bank into the South American country.

The deal -- for $500 million in cash and the rest in 10 million of newly issued Scotiabank shares -- was subject to regulatory approval, both banks said on Thursday.

Scotiabank said in a statement it saw opportunities for more acquisitions in Colombia.

"We will be looking for opportunities in the market, which we will be evaluating together with the people from Scotiabank," Colpatria Chief Executive Santiago Perdomo told Reuters.

"We are very happy with this strategic alliance with one of the most important banks in the world," Perdomo said.

Banco Colpatria, an affiliate of the Grupo Colpatria conglomerate and Colombia's seventh largest bank by assets, had said in September it expected to have a foreign partner before the end of the year.

The bank would continue to operate under the name Colpatria in Colombia, where the banking sector is still largely under local control.

Grupo Colpatria earlier in the year bought a 49.7 percent stake in the bank from General Electric Co (GE.N).

In August, Scotiabank reported a 22 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by its international division, which spans about 50 countries, mostly in Latin America and Asia. (Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)