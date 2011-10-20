(Adds comment from Colpatria CEO, Scotiabank statement)
Oct 20 Canada's Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO)
has agreed to buy a 51 percent stake in unlisted Colombian bank
Colpatria for $1 billion in cash and shares, marking the foray
of Canada's third-largest bank into the South American
country.
The deal -- for $500 million in cash and the rest in 10
million of newly issued Scotiabank shares -- was subject to
regulatory approval, both banks said on Thursday.
Scotiabank said in a statement it saw opportunities for
more acquisitions in Colombia.
"We will be looking for opportunities in the market, which
we will be evaluating together with the people from
Scotiabank," Colpatria Chief Executive Santiago Perdomo told
Reuters.
"We are very happy with this strategic alliance with one of
the most important banks in the world," Perdomo said.
Banco Colpatria, an affiliate of the Grupo Colpatria
conglomerate and Colombia's seventh largest bank by assets, had
said in September it expected to have a foreign partner before
the end of the year.
The bank would continue to operate under the name Colpatria
in Colombia, where the banking sector is still largely under
local control.
Grupo Colpatria earlier in the year bought a 49.7 percent
stake in the bank from General Electric Co (GE.N).
In August, Scotiabank reported a 22 percent rise in
quarterly profit, driven by its international division, which
spans about 50 countries, mostly in Latin America and Asia.
(Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra; Writing by Daniel Trotta;
Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)