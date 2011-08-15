*Canada-Colombia FTA took effect on Monday
*Removes tariffs on many agricultural, industrial products
*U.S. exporters could lose market share
By Trish Nixon
TORONTO, Aug 15 Canadian exporters and
investors have a brief opportunity to take advantage of
preferred access to the fast-growing Colombian market, trade
officials said on Monday, as pressure mounts for U.S. Congress
to ratify a U.S. trade agreement with the Andean nation.
The Canada-Colombia Free Trade Agreement took effect on
Monday, becoming Canada's fourth bilateral trade deal with a
Latin American country. It eliminates tariffs on a range of
goods and services in an effort to facilitate trade and
investment.
U.S. Republican lawmakers fumed over the potential for lost
American exports as a result of the Canadian deal, which took
force before President Barack Obama sent the five-year-old
U.S.-Colombia agreement to Congress for a vote. [nN1E77E08Z]
"There's a definite advantage," Stephen Benoit, chief
representative for the Andean Region at the federal
government's Export Development branch.
"We look at some exporters having their tariffs dropped
from 15 percent to zero right away."
Producers of wheat, Canada's largest export to Colombia,
are seen as winners as they will now compete on the same terms
as regional suppliers such as Argentina. The United States is
now the world's only major wheat provider without duty-free
access to Colombia.
"It's great for farmers," said Jacques Marcoux,
communications consultant at the Canadian Wheat Board, which
sells wheat and barley around on behalf of Canadian farmers.
Exports of agricultural products such as lentils, beans and
other pulse crops may also likely rise as a 16 percent tariff
disappears.
An 11.8 percent duty on industrial goods will also
disappear.
Two-way trade between Canada and Colombia totaled C$1.4
billion ($1.43 billion) in 2010, which is up significantly
since the two countries first signed their free trade pact in
2008.
"A lot of Canadian companies will see more business
opportunities," said Jayson Meyers, president and chief
executive at the Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters
association. "(The agreement) provides a framework and a
dispute resolution system that create a better investment
environment."
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by Trish Nixon; editing by Peter Galloway)