US STOCKS-Wall St rises as investors cheer robust jobs data
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
Reuters has halted production of the weekly Sunday Bay Street column. The topics it covers - such as earnings previews and market trends - will be run as separate stories during the trading week. Subscribers with any concerns or feedback should contact jeffrey.hodgson@thomsonreuters.com; +1-416-941-8099; Reuters Messaging: jeffrey.hodgson.reuters.com@reuters.net
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.40 pct, Nasdaq 0.46 pct (Updates to open)
TORONTO, March 10 Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday as energy stocks benefited from a pause in oil's sharp price drop and as solid domestic and U.S. jobs data boosted sentiment.
* Futures up: Dow 88 pts, S&P 10.5 pts, Nasdaq 21 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)