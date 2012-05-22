(Repeats Sunday's column)
* Big lenders to report modest quarterly profit gains
* Acquisitions, steadiness in loans to boost earnings
* Trading revenue expected to hold back results
* Bank of Montreal first to report on Wednesday
* Greek debt crisis complicates outlook
By Cameron French
TORONTO, May 20 After the dust cleared from the
2008 financial crisis, Canadian banks took stock of their
balance sheets and quickly realized they had a chance to expand
their foreign operations on the cheap by buying distressed
banking assets.
The fruits of recent purchases combined with surprisingly
strong mortgage and business loan growth should underpin
stronger second-quarter profits for the big banks, offsetting
the impact of slumping markets-related profits.
Even so, with investors' eyes focused on Greece's tenuous
financial situation, it's unlikely that even a strong quarter
would give much of a boost to the banks' stocks, and earnings
misses could trigger heavy selling pressure.
"We're in a very unforgiving market right now," said Barry
Schwartz, a portfolio manager at Toronto-based Baskin Financial
Services. "If any bank does come out with a disappointing
quarter, I would expect to see a large downdraft."
Even with the shakiness of investor confidence, however,
profits at Canadian banks look set to soothe, reinforcing the
sector's reputation for stability, even in times of uncertainty.
As a group, the country's six biggest banks should post
year-over-year earnings growth of about 7 percent, according to
RBC Capital Markets analyst Andre-Philippe Hardy, who notes his
forecasts are about 2 to 3 percentage points above the average.
"We expect year-over-year earnings-growth headwinds this
quarter will include slow consumer loan growth and margin
pressure, while positive drivers will likely include strong
commercial loan growth and the positive impact of acquisitions,"
Hardy said in a note.
Profits are expected to ease a bit from the first quarter,
however, as abnormally strong trading revenue had a flattering
effect in that quarter.
Dividend increases from the biggest banks are unlikely,
although No. 6 lender National Bank of Canada could
raise its payout.
Bank of Montreal is the first bank to report, with
results due on Wednesday. Canada's No. 4 lender is expected to
report core earnings of C$1.35 a share, un changed fr om a year
earlier, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
M&A TAILWINDS
Canada's banks side-stepped the brunt of the U.S. financial
crisis, and have since used their strong balance sheets to buy
assets and increase market share at home and abroad.
BMO's $4.1 billion acquisition of Wisconsin lender Marshall
& Ilsley, which closed last July, should give a big
year-over-year boost to the bank's U.S. personal and commercial
profits, Toronto-Dominion Bank should also benefit from
its acquisitions of the MBNA credit card portfolio, which closed
in the fourth quarter of last year.
The acquisition of Wellington West in the third quarter of
2011 should boost wealth management results at National Bank of
Canada, while Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
will benefit from its purchase of a minority stake in U.S. asset
manager American Century Investments in the fourth quarter.
The banks have pursued these deals amid gloomier signs for
their core domestic lending businesses.
Mortgage and consumer lending, while still strong in Canada
is expected to grow more slowly from now on as increasingly
indebted Canadians reduce credit card volumes and show more
restraint in real estate purchases.
That said, a marked slowdown has yet to happen, which has
surprised experts and may point to another quarter of steady
growth for the bank's largest revenue segment. Also, commercial
lending has slowly rebounded since the crisis.
"Lending growth in the personal/commercial side has been
better than what I would have expected, given the state of the
consumer," said Tom Lewandowski, an analyst at Edward Jones in
St. Louis.
"Looking at loan growth, I expect it to slow down
domestically. The Canadian consumer in my opinion is just a
little bit stretched when it comes to debt."
OUTSIDE FORCES
Even if domestic lending does remain resilient, outside
forces could pressure results and mute market gains.
Deteriorating markets - hurt by uncertainty over Europe's
sovereign debt situation and the stability of the euro zone -
could erode trading revenue on both a quarter-on-quarter and
year-on-year basis. The Toronto Stock Exchange's benchmark
S&P/TSX composite index is down nearly 10 percent
since the end of February.
And although the banks have played down their exposure to
Europe, investors will likely want more assurances on the
sector's ability to navigate the repercussions of a possible
Greek exit from the 17-nation euro-zone.
"All eyes and ears will be less upon the numbers and more
upon what's going on in Europe," Schwartz said. "We're all on
pins and needles about the euro zone."
(Editing by Frank McGurty)