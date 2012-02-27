(Repeats Sunday's column)
* Canada bank results seen flat year over year, up from Q4
* Profits to be aided by loan growth, capital markets
* BMO to kick off reporting on Tuesday
* Dividend hikes seen unlikely
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Feb 26 Many Canadians blithely
ignored warnings about record debt levels and kept borrowing
this winter and that should underpin a strong performance by the
country's banks, with quarterly profits seen in line with
blockbuster results a year earlier.
Indeed a long-awaited slowdown in lending probably won't
come under later this year. But just the prospect of a slowdown
should be enough to keep a lid on the sector's shares even if
the banks report strong fiscal first-quarter results starting
next week.
"What you're going to see is it will be a decent quarter
when you look at capital markets revenues and loan growth," said
Brian Klock, San Francisco-based analyst at Keefe, Bruyette &
Woods. "But we kind of think the forward-looking commentary from
the (bank conference calls) are going to be more important."
For more than a year analysts have predicted a marked
slowdown in consumer loan growth, but it has yet to materialize.
Despite warnings from Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney
and Finance Minister Jim Flaherty that household debt is hitting
dangerous levels, Canadians are still borrowing, drawn by near
record-low interest rates.
Last week, the central bank warned again about rising
household borrowing, which has put Canada's average
debt-to-income ratio at 153 percent, above that of the United
States.
"There's a disconnect between what the policymakers want the
Canadian consumer to do and what the Canadian consumer is
willing to do," said John Aiken, analyst at Barclays Capital.
The banks, meanwhile, have done little to discourage the
borrowing spree.
In mid-January, Bank of Montreal surprised the
market when it chopped its five-year mortgage rate to a record
low 2.99 percent. The move, offered for a two-week window,
prompted the bank's rivals to do the same.
Those rates likely "pulled forward" quite a bit of mortgage
growth into the first quarter, analysts said.
FLAT YEAR-ON-YEAR EPS
BMO, Canada's oldest bank, is first up and will release
results on Tuesday.
Analysts expect the bank, Canada's fourth-largest, to earn
C$1.38 a share, up from a year-before C$1.32, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Toronto-Dominion Bank, which like BMO has an
extensive U.S. branch network to complement its Canadian
operation, is also expected to post a slight year-over-year
increase in earnings per share, as are Bank of Nova Scotia
and National Bank of Canada.
Royal Bank of Canada, the country's largest lender,
and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce are expected to
post a decline in EPS, according to consensus estimates.
Some analysts, however, have more pessimistic views on the
results outlook.
National Bank Financial analyst Peter Routledge, for
instance, expects all but BMO to report lower core EPS, due in
part to an unfavorable comparison with the first quarter of
2011, when the banks blew past estimates due to unexpectedly
strong retail loan growth and capital markets revenue.
Compared with the fourth quarter of 2011, however, EPS
should grow, analysts say.
While markets-related results are expected to retreat
year-over-year, they should be considerably stronger than those
of the previous quarter.
The Toronto Stock Exchanges main S&P/TSX composite index
rose just under 2 percent in the quarter, recovering
from a November slide with a 4 percent rise in January, likely
giving a boost to the banks' trading revenue and advisory fees.
"We expect a sequential improvement in investment banking
businesses as well as fixed-income trading business from
depressed levels in (the fourth quarter) as macro conditions
improved," RBC Capital Markets analyst Andre-Philippe Hardy said
in a note.
CAUTIOUS ON SHARES, DIVIDENDS?
While bank shares have risen along with the market since
late last year, they are still well below where they were
trading a year ago.
Analysts say the outlook for slim loan growth, combined with
unpredictable markets revenue, mean the shares still may not be
a great buy at this point despite what should be relatively
strong results for the banks.
"If we think that margins are going to be tightening because
of the competition and now volumes are going to tighten and
maybe even start to shrink, then I think you're going to see
those (price to earnings) multiples contract," Klock said.
One thing that could trigger a jump in the shares of one or
more of the banks would be a dividend hike.
While each bank except BMO has raised its payout at least
once in the past year, the pace of increases has begun to slow,
Aiken said.
He said the only candidate for a hike this quarter is TD,
but added that that is not a "high conviction" call.
He expects BMO, which instead of raising dividends directed
capital towards last year's acquisition of Wisconsin bank
Marshall & Ilsley, to raise its payout late in the year.
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Peter Galloway)