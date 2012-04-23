(Repeats column first published April 22)
* Earnings for TSX 60 Q1 profits seen up 0.7 pct y/y
* Materials, financials, telcos, health seen outperforming
* Energy, consumers, utilities, technology seen lagging
* For 2012, TSX 60 earnings growth expected at 6 pct
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, April 22 Earnings growth at many of
Canada's biggest companies is expected to have slowed to a crawl
in the first quarter due to weakness in commodity prices
spurred by nagging worries about the health of the European and
Chinese economies.
The first quarter earnings season for the country's blue
chip corporations starts in earnest this week with Canadian
National Railway, Rogers Communications,
Goldcorp Inc, EnCana Corp and Potash Corp
reporting results.
Companies whose shares comprise the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60
index are expected to report earnings growth of only
0.7 percent from a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine SmartEstimates.
That's well below StarMine's 10.6 percent estimate for
companies on the U.S. Standard & Poor's 500, a much
broader index.
The first wave of S&P 500 results has been substantially
stronger than expected, with 81 percent of companies exceeding
expectations thus far, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"We think there is a greater likelihood of negative
revisions in Canada because of our leverage to commodities,"
said Pat McHugh, Canadian equity strategist at Manulife Asset
Management.
"The U.S. index has a greater leverage to consumer spending
and we are seeing a slow but steady improvement in jobs," he
said. "We are seeing a slow but steady decrease in the
unemployment rate. All of that should eventually factor into
better housing starts, so the consumer in the U.S. is slowly
improving."
The biggest soft spot on the Canadian index may be the
energy space, which has been hit by a drop to 10-year lows in
natural gas prices due to moderate weather and record-high
supplies.
The materials sector, home to mining and fertilizer shares,
has some weak areas that have been hit by signs of slowing
demand for commodities in China. The price of copper had fallen
to around $8,000 a tonne on Friday from more than $10,000 a
tonne early last year.[MET/L}
Earnings for energy and materials companies are expected to
have grown by 0.1 percent and 6.6 respectively in the first
quarter, with the latter helped by heavyweight gold and silver
miners. Bullion prices have benefited from the economic and
financial market uncertainty of the past year.
McHugh warned, however, that those estimates may be lofty as
the trend has been for earnings growth to fall over the past
three quarters, with the last quarter "quite mediocre".
Analysts also complain that the volatility of commodity
prices makes predicting earnings for resource companies very
difficult, but that higher production costs are almost certain
to have crimped profits.
With the global economy slowing because of the European
crisis and p revious credit tightening in Asia, it's no surprise
that growth-sensitive sectors such as energy and materials have
been the worst performing sectors so far this year.
Kien Lim, associate strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said
that the Canadian market's 50 percent exposure to
commodity-related stocks has resulted in a cycle of
underperformance versus the U.S. market, a trend that asserted
itself last year and "could be a multi-year phenomenon".
"The structural trend has broken so there could be periods
of time in which the TSX outperforms for sure," Lim said. "(But)
I think the longer term trend is down in terms of that ratio of
TSX to S&P 500 ... the last uptrend lasted about 10 years."
Golds are expected to be a bright spot in the first quarter,
and investors hope for others in industrials, telecoms,
healthcare and banks. Canada's big banks won't report their next
round of earnings until late May and early June.
On the downside, consumer-staples and discretionary-goods
shares, utilities and technology - dominated by struggling
BlackBerry maker Research In Motion - are expected to join
energy stocks, judging by analysts' estimates.
Despite a lack of enthusiasm for the first quarter , there
are some encouraging signals for the rest of the year. The TSX
60 index is seen picking up as the year goes on, with 2012
earnings growth coming in at 6.4 percent. Earnings growth on the
S&P 500 is seen at nearly 10 percent for 2012.
"I feel really comfortable about the earnings for the rest
of 2012, even with more punishing news out of Europe," said
Barry Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.
Schwartz said he expects earnings beats in non-commodity
plays such as banks, retailers, telecoms and other companies
that are tied to the North American recovery.
"Each and every day we get more confirmation that the North
American economy is growing faster and stronger than some of the
analysts are expecting," he said.
Other observers are even more optimistic about the outlook
for Canadian market, even with its weighty commodity exposure.
"America cannot outperform the world in isolation, either
the world needs to come in and catch up with America or America
needs to significantly catch down with the world," said Sid
Mokhtari, market technician and a director of institutional
equity research at CIBC World Markets.
Mokhtari said commodity-related stocks are as oversold now
as they were in early 2009, when the market just came off the
selloff of the 2008 credit crisis.
"The better bet would be to think somewhat contrarian and
actually bet on Canada here."
(Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson; and Peter Galloway)