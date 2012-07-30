(Repeats Sunday's column without change)
TORONTO, July 29 A sluggish stock market is
hitting Canada's life insurers with a double whammy, as this
week's quarterly reports from Manulife Financial Corp
and its competitors will once again demonstrate to the chagrin
of their shareholders.
Manulife, Canada's largest life insurer, will likely post a
loss for the second quarter, while its two main competitors -
Great-West Lifeco Inc and Sun Life Financial Inc
- look set to report lower profits, in part because of
the weakness of financial markets during the reporting period.
To be sure, rising insurance premiums and recent moves to
exit unprofitable businesses will pad their core results. Even
so, the macro environment has hammered the insurers' stock
prices and prompted analysts to recommend bypassing them in
favor of more expensive Canadian bank stocks.
"These guys are really struggling. The environment is just
not one that favors insurance companies, flat out," said CIBC
World Markets analyst Robert Sedran.
Under Canadian accounting rules, the insurers must
constantly adjust their massive investment portfolios to make
sure their investments are sufficient to pay off future payout
obligations, some of which have very long lives. Negative market
moves force them to take reserves out of profits.
That's where the second whammy comes into play as the
results, which begin with Great-West Lifeco on
Wednesday, will likely push capital levels for the group lower,
and could prompt some companies to issue shares at depressed
prices, analysts say.
Weak markets also hurt their wealth management businesses,
as well as remaining portfolios of financial products that were
conceived under much different market conditions.
In the second quarter, the S&P/TSX composite index
fell 6.2 percent, while the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year
Treasury fell 57 basis points to 1.64 from 2.21. The 10-year
bond has fallen again in July, suggesting more pain in the third
quarter.
Manulife, which posted a strong profit in the first quarter
thanks to an early-year market rebound, is expected to post a
loss of 48 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S, compared with a year-before profit of 26 Canadian cents
a share.
Sun Life is expected to come in with a profit of 18 Canadian
cents a share, down from a profit of 73 Canadian cents per
share.
Great-West, which has the least market exposure of the
group, expected to post a profit of 48 Canadian cents a share,
down from 55 Canadian cents a share.
Industrial-Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc
, a smaller insurer that takes the bulk of its
market-related hit in the fourth quarter, is expected to notch a
profit of 59 Canadian cents a share. It earned 78 Canadian cents
per share a year earlier.
"We see few positive catalysts coming out of second-quarter
reporting," Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said in a note.
"We expect weak reported earnings and declines in capital
ratios," he said. "We believe investors will have to remain
patient and cautious above all else."
DE-COUPLING
The quarter will provide more evidence that the insurers'
core businesses - considered well managed with good growth
prospects - are decoupling from their market-driven earnings and
share prices.
Weak markets have kept their stocks pinned well below the
highs they reached before the 2007-09 financial crisis. Manulife
is down nearly 77 percent from its 2007 record high, while the
others are down at least 40 percent.
Even so, Manulife and Sun Life both have strong Canadian and
U.S. presences and are both expanding in Asia.
Manulife, which owns U.S.-based John Hancock, earned 34
percent of its profit from its Asian division in 2011 and
recently entered Cambodia, its 10th country on the continent.
Manulife has also submitted bids for parts of ING's
Asian assets, which the Dutch company is in the process of
selling, while Sun Life has been linked to interest in assets in
the region.
Even so, the insurers' core businesses are not immune from
the markets, which weaken their capital levels and make it less
likely they would attempt large acquisitions in the current
climate, analysts say.
Indeed, the quarterly results are expected to push capital
levels down to a point at which insurers may have to consider
issuing equity, an unattractive prospect with stock prices so
low.
"The way I would characterize it is ... the macro variables
are slowly bleeding capitalization in the industry," said
National Bank Financial analyst Peter Routledge.
"The immediate reaction has been to fill that bleed with
non-common forms of capital, such as preferred shares,
subordinated debt. At some point, it will have to go to equity
in order to maintain a stable healthy balance sheet."
Routledge expects Manulife to take an C$800 million ($792
million) charge to lower its long-term investment assumptions
and sees additional charges in the second half of the year.
